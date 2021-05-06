Report: Pacers suspend assistant coach Greg Foster, fine Goga Bitadze

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2021, 1:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster and player Goga Bitadze got into it during Indiana’s loss to the Kings yesterday.

Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren initially tried to downplay the incident.

The organization took action.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Maybe Foster and Bitadze really do have a strong working relationship. Neither Foster calling out Bitadze for a defensive miscue nor even Bitadze telling Foster “Sit the f*** down” after making a 3-pointer would necessarily be incongruent with that. People can challenge and even snap at each other within some strong working relationships – especially in the highly competitive NBA.

But it sure didn’t look like a strong working relationship as Foster barked at Bitadze for such a prolonged period.

It just looked like Foster completely lost his cool (maybe in part because Bitadze crossed a line).

I’m curious who within the Pacers decided on these punishments. Maybe Bjorkgren, despite his initial downplaying, was highly involved once he had more time to assess the situation.

Or maybe this is another indicator Bjorkgren is losing his authority.

More on the Pacers

Pacers forward T.J. Warren
Report: T.J. Warren requested trade from Pacers when they hired Nate Bjorkgren
Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren after blowup between assistant coach Greg Foster and player Goga Bitadze
Nate Bjorkgren on Pacers’ coach-player blowup: ‘Competitive juices...
New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets
Three things to know: Jokic scores 24 in first quarter on Knicks, he is your...