NBA: Four more players tested positive for coronavirus in last week

The NBA just had its worst week with coronavirus in two months.

NBA release:

Of the 492 players tested for COVID-19 since April 28, four new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and Hornets forward Miles Bridges are each out 10-14 days due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocols. Though neither player necessarily tested positive, that is the standard timeline for a positive test.

NBA players have had at least 177 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.

More than 70% of players have received at least one vaccine dose, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Though it takes multiple weeks for vaccines to become fully effective, the combination of vaccinations and natural immunity should make NBA players fairly protected. But obviously, there are still issues until everyone gets over the finish line.

Perhaps, these four cases are just randomly grouped occurrences. But the league should explore why so many players contracted coronavirus recently in case there’s a way to better prevent spread.