Kyrie Irving, Nets both fined $35,000 because of refusal to do postgame interviews

Kyrie Irving refused to speak and answer questions at Nets media day/week back in December, instead releasing a bland, milquetoast statement. Both Irving and the Nets were fined $25,000 for that. He followed that fine up by releasing another statement that said, in part, “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.” He met with the media soon after and said the pawns comment was not directed at the press, a statement met with much eye-rolling.

Irving vs. the New York Media has continued round by round. Irving has regularly refused to do postgame media interviews of late, and on Wednesday the NBA fined Irving and the Nets $35,000 each, saying the “fines result from Irving’s repeated refusal to participate in team postgame media availability.”

One of the standard clauses in every NBA contract requires players to do postgame media interviews (and at other designated times) as requested.

Steve Nash is going to get mentions for Coach of the Year, and it is deserved. Coaching an NBA team is often not about just Xs and Os, it is more about getting the players to believe and buy-in, to pull the rope in the same direction. Considering the injuries, trades, and personalities on the Nets, the fact Nash and his level-headed style has worked to keep the Nets focused and winning, he deserves credit.