Watch the lights go out on New Orleans as Stephen Curry puts up a three

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry literally shot the lights out in New Orleans.

His first 3-pointer of the night was his 300th of the season — he becomes the first player in NBA history to have 300 or more 3s in four seasons.

He was so hot, the Pelicans apparently went to the “turn the lights out defense.”

New way of defending Steph Curry… turn the lights off 😂 pic.twitter.com/ia9Fp5hSQ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2021

I think what really happened is Don Cheadle had a pretty big pinch and was able to blow the power to the whole block…

Curry finished the game with 37 but the Pelicans showed some grit and came back the night after a painful loss and got the win, 108-103.