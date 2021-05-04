Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Moritz Wagner got his rookie-scale option declined by the Wizards, traded to the Celtics then waived in the last five months.

But the NBA isn’t rid of Wagners just yet.

The Magic signed Moritz, and his brother – Franz Wagner – declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Franz Wagner in The Players’ Tribune:

I’ve decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wagner is commonly slotted as a late-lottery pick.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a superb defender both on and off the ball. He has a good feel for the game, lateral quickness and balance amid contact. His length gives him major defensive versatility.

Wagner can both pass and score offensively, though he isn’t elite at either. Outside shooting will be a key swing skill for him in the pros. He shot just 31% and 34% on 3-pointers at Michigan, but his free throw percentages (83% and 84%) and smooth stroke suggest he could convert more shots from beyond the arc.

He’s not incredibly athletic. He doesn’t have an impressive array offensive moves, either. There are questions about how his game will translate to and expand in the next level.

But in an NBA where teams are increasingly good at exploiting opponents’ weaknesses, Wagner brings a strong all-around game.