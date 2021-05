Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bogdan Bogdanovic playing better after a rough start to the season is a big reason the Hawks have climbed to fifth in the Eastern Conference. He scored 25 points in Atlanta’s 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers last night.

But this was not his finest moment.

Bogdanovic tripped over himself in the second quarter. Then, as he was stumbling, a Trae Young pass hit him in the head.

That Bogdanovic got up laughing says something about how his and the Hawks’ seasons are going now.