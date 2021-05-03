Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers are in disarray and whining about it.

Now, they’ll head down the homestretch without their starting point guard, Dennis Schroder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell me and @billoram. Schroder entered protocols on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021

Though this report doesn’t explicitly say Schroder tested positive, 10-14-days is the typical timeline for a positive test. If Schroder didn’t want the public appearance he tested positive, whoever leaked this did him a disservice.

The Lakers’ regular season ends in 13 days. The play-in tournament begins in 15 days. The playoffs begin in 19 days.

When will Schroder be available? How long will it take him to regain his form once he returns?

The Lakers already face major challenges getting LeBron James and Anthony Davis back on track and, ideally, avoiding the play-in to directly qualify for the playoffs. Claiming a top-six seed will be more difficult without Schroder.

Alex Caruso started yesterday in Schroder’s absence. LeBron can handle more point guard responsibilities. Schroder’s absence won’t necessarily sink the team.

But it’s yet another hole to plug.