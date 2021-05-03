Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cavaliers veterans griped about Collin Sexton not knowing how to play early in his rookie season.

Two-and-a-half years later…

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, “you know he’s not going to pass you the ball.”

Sexton has improved tremendously in seeing the floor. Cleveland also drafted Darius Garland and made him more the point guard, shifting Sexton into more of a combo-guard role.

But Sexton improved from such a low place with court vision. He’s still not actually good at that aspect of that game. It’s easy to see how that’d frustrate his teammates. They also know Garland, a better ball mover, is available as an alternative. It’s especially easy to be impatient because Sexton’s flaw limits opportunities for those around him.

Just three Cavs remain on the roster from early in Sexton’s rookie year (2018-19): Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman. Perhaps, Sexton has bothered a new cast of teammates. But Love stands out – both because he was the most prominent voice on the roster in 2018-19 and because he infamously showed up a dribbling Sexton during a game (though Love claimed his viral reaction was about a coaching call, not Sexton). Love also appears agitated lately.

Sexton is just 22, has shown improvement throughout his game and seems to have a strong work ethic. The Cavaliers could support him as he develops.

That said, it’s also reasonable for his teammates to expect better from a starting guard. They’re the ones suffering when he doesn’t make the right pass, even if his youthful errors are understandable.

A little give and take from both sides could go a long way.