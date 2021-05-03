PBT Podcast: Talking “Bubbleball” with Ben Golliver of Washington Post

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There has never been and will never again be anything like the 2019-20 NBA season. From Kobe Bryant’s death through the pandemic shutting down the league to the season being resurrected in “the bubble” on the Walt Disney campus in Orlando and a LeBron James and Lakers title, it was unique.

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post was on the inside and wrote about his bubble experiences in a new book, “Bubbleball,” which covers basketball, mental health, social justice, and Kawhi Leonard in a golf cart.

Ben joins me to talk about the “Bubbleball” book, his experiences, and what we can take away from the bubble into the coming playoffs (will the Clippers fold again, or are they different?).

As always, you can check out the podcast below

