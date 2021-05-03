LeBron James out for Lakers-Nuggets with ankle injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers look bad and sound worse.

But if they enter the playoffs with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they’re a championship contender. Those stars can overcome a dire situation – again, if they’re healthy.

About that…

The Lakers announced LeBron would miss tonight’s game against the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain.

LeBron just missed 20 games with a high right ankle sprain. If a brief absence heals LeBron’s ankle, it’s well worth it – even if the Lakers fall into the play-in tournament.

But it’s far from assured sitting a game or two will get LeBron healthy. Especially at his age, needing to miss another game is a bad sign.

Without LeBron and Dennis Schroder (coronavirus protocols), the Lakers are missing their top offensive initiators. Anthony Davis has improved significantly as a creator, both for himself and others. But he still gets set up frequently for such a prolific scorer.

The Lakers, with their strong defense, can try to claw out wins down the stretch and avoid the play-in.

But establishing more rhythm entering the playoffs? That’ll be tough.

Becoming a championship-caliber team again? That’ll be impossible until LeBron gets healthy.