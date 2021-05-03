Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th on NBA all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony walked into the league able to get buckets.
Eighteen seasons later he racked up so many points that with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter Monday night Anthony moved past Elvin Hayes into 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. This shot gave him 27,315 points in his career.
Carmelo Anthony has now passed Elvin Hayes for No.10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list.#RipCity #StayMelo
We may be doing this again soon — Anthony is just 95 points behind Moses Malone for ninth on the all-time list.
Anthony, who found a role and comfort level in Portland late in his career, is averaging 13.6 points a game for them this season, and that was up to 16 points a night with 50% shooting from three over the 11 games leading into tonight.
Anthony is a future Hall of Famer with an impressive resume — NBA scoring champion (2013), six-time All-NBA, 10 All-Star games, three Olympic gold medals, plus an NCAA championship at Syracuse — and this adds to the list.