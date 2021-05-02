Watch LaMelo Ball throw underhanded touchdown pass for assist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LaMelo Ball is back, and it took him less than five minutes to make a must-watch highlight play.

I’m not totally sure what to call this pass; I’ve never seen anything quite like it. LaMelo threw a playground-style, underhand, length-of-the-court touchdown pass on the money to Miles Bridges for a lay-up in the first quarter of the Hornets win Sunday night.

Damn.

Ball missed more than a month with a fractured wrist but returned to action Saturday and had 11 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in 28 minutes of action. The Hornets handled the Pacers 107-94 to keep their hold on the eighth seed in the East.