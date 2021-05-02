Watch Cole Anthony drain game-winning three, Magic top Grizzlies

Cole Anthony is starting to find his way in the NBA.

The rookie scored 15 fourth-quarter points, capped off by draining a contested 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner as the Magic the upset win over the Grizzlies Saturday night.

This wasn’t the only game-winner Anthony hit this season; he also had one against Minnesota back in January.

Anthony scored 26 against the Grizzlies, a career-high, and helped spark a 20-point comeback in the second half for the Magic.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points for Memphis, while Ja Morant added 22 points and seven assists. The Grizzlies are still the eighth seed in the West but are just half a game ahead of the nine seed Spurs. This loss hurt Memphis.

