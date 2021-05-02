Watch Ben Simmons tip in game-winner for 76ers against Spurs

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2021, 11:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

Philadelphia is back in first place in the East thanks to Ben Simmons.

In a tie game with seconds left in overtime against the feisty Spurs, Joel Embiid got the last shot for the 76ers — and isolation fadeaway jumper over Keldon Johnson — while Simmons lurked in the dunker’s spot on the weak side. Embiid missed and… Simmons game-winner.

It’s a huge win for the Sixers because, combined with the Nets’ loss to the Bucks, the 76ers move back into first place in the East. The intensity of the Bucks/Nets game Sunday shows why getting the top seed — and avoiding the other two contenders in the East — matters. It will be a much easier path to the conference finals from the No. 1 seed.

Embiid finished the night with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Seth Curry was key for the Sixers, scoring 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

