Watch Ben Simmons tip in game-winner for 76ers against Spurs

Philadelphia is back in first place in the East thanks to Ben Simmons.

In a tie game with seconds left in overtime against the feisty Spurs, Joel Embiid got the last shot for the 76ers — and isolation fadeaway jumper over Keldon Johnson — while Simmons lurked in the dunker’s spot on the weak side. Embiid missed and… Simmons game-winner.

BEN SEALS THE W AT THE BUZZER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7KRCTrVBk3 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 3, 2021

It’s a huge win for the Sixers because, combined with the Nets’ loss to the Bucks, the 76ers move back into first place in the East. The intensity of the Bucks/Nets game Sunday shows why getting the top seed — and avoiding the other two contenders in the East — matters. It will be a much easier path to the conference finals from the No. 1 seed.

Embiid finished the night with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Seth Curry was key for the Sixers, scoring 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.