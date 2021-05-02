Watch Antetokounmpo finish a lob and there’s nothing Durant can do

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant is a quality defender.

He was not going to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo on this roll and lob to open the game — KD was ending up in the poster.

Giannis (20 PTS) with the lefty lob finish in #PhantomCam. 🔥 1-point game, late 2Q on ABC pic.twitter.com/CrwttS2Guo — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2021

Mo Dakhil — who you should follow on Twitter — broke the play down; the fake dribble-handoff to start the play opens everything up.

Great play to start the game for the Bucks. Run a dummy DHO between Giannis and Holiday only to run with Middleton that also clears out the weak side so there is no one there to help on the lob back to Giannis. pic.twitter.com/plguEhFihs — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) May 2, 2021

Antetokounmpo scored the first 14 points for the Bucks in the third quarter, had 36 late in the third, and was carrying the Bucks in a tight game with the Nets heading into the fourth quarter.