Watch Antetokounmpo finish a lob and there’s nothing Durant can do

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT
Kevin Durant is a quality defender.

He was not going to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo on this roll and lob to open the game — KD was ending up in the poster.

Mo Dakhil — who you should follow on Twitter — broke the play down; the fake dribble-handoff to start the play opens everything up.

Antetokounmpo scored the first 14 points for the Bucks in the third quarter, had 36 late in the third, and was carrying the Bucks in a tight game with the Nets heading into the fourth quarter.

