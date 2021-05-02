Pacers hand Thunder worst home loss in NBA history, 152-95

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before “settling” into handing the Oklahoma City Thunder the worst home loss in NBA history, winning 152-95 on Saturday night.

The 57-point victory bests the previous road win total of 56 (Boston over Chicago in 2018, and Seattle over Houston in 1986). The Pacers led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining, before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA’s largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991.

Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

Secured a triple-double before halftime, but @Dsabonis11 didn't stop there.

26 points

19 rebounds

14 assists pic.twitter.com/6gc8zHyi00 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 2, 2021

The Pacers’ previous record for points scored was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history.

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a career-high assist total.

Moses Brown scored 16 points for the Thunder, who have lost 19 of their past 21 games.