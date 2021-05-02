Kings’ rookie Haliburton goes down with scary-looking leg injury (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT
0 Comments

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looks.

Kings’ promising rookie Tyrese Haliburton was bringing the ball up the court Sunday, tried to change directions after dribbling behind the back, and went down with a non-contact leg injury that was frightening.

Haliburton did not return to the game after the injury. After the game, there was some optimism it’s not as bad as it looked, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Haliburton has had an impressive rookie season, making fans of a lot of teams that passed on him (he fell to 12th in the last draft) angry with their front offices. Haliburton is averaging 13 points and 5.3 assists a game, playing with savvy and maturity beyond his rookie status. He is going to land on a lot of Rookie of the Year ballots (he’s not going to win the award but likely finishes top three).

Hopefully, we get to see him again this season.

