Another day, another LaMelo Ball touchdown pass for a bucket (VIDEO)

A few more passes like that and LaMelo Ball might have gone in the first round of the NFL draft.

The day after LaMelo threw an underhand length-of-the-court pass for an assist, he beat the buzzer against Miami with a more traditional touchdown pass to Terry Rozier for a bucket.

LaMelo with the full-court assist at the buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9IMPUVEBGW — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 3, 2021

LaMelo just has “it” — you can’t take your eyes off him. Two games back from a fractured wrist and he is making highlight play after highlight play. The pass wasn’t his only one in this game.

More than just highlights, he’s impacted winning in Charlotte, too, helping them into a playoff position. However, he was not helping the Hornets win against the Heat on Sunday as Miami led by more than 20 in the fourth.