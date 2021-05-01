Watch Ja Morant look at rim, finish windmill alley-oop dunk

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
Ja Morant has some serious hops.

The Grizzlies point guard got up, had his eyes at rim level, then finished a windmill alley-oop dunk in transition Friday night.

Ridiculous.

Dillon Brooks finished with 20 points — plus threw that alley-oop pass — to lead the Grizzlies to a 92-75 win over the Magic. Morant had just eight points in a game Grizzlies’ coach Taylor Jenkins said was won with defense. With the win, the Grizzlies had on to the eighth seed in the West.