Kelly Oubre reportedly playing through torn wrist ligament, hand fracture

The season may be over for Kelly Oubre.

The Warriors wing had been playing through a torn wrist ligament and a hand fracture, now doctors are determining if he can return to the court this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Warriors’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Oubre reaggravated his wrist on April 9, missed 11 days and returned for five games, attempting to play through the injury and compete on the floor. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2021

Oubre will have further evaluations on his wrist to determine whether he can continue playing through the injury, sources said. Oubre is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/bciBSD3vgN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2021

Oubre reportedly suffered the injury earlier in the season during practice, then aggravated it last month after a hard fall following a dunk against the Wizards. He sat out five games when it happened, returned and tried to play through the injuries for five games, then now has sat out the last two Warriors game (including Saturday night against Houston).

Oubre was brought in to help fill in the gap with Klay Thompson out for the season, and the former Kansas star has put up counting stats with the Warriors this season — 15.4 points and six rebounds a game — but has been inefficient doing it. Oubre is shooting 31.4% on 3-pointers and has a 52.9 true shooting percentage, which is below the league average.

Oubre is a free agent this offseason. To return to the Warriors, he would have to accept a bench role behind Thompson, plus likely take a little less money (he is making $14.4 million this season). Another team may step forward with a better offer.

But the condition and treatment plan for his wrist could impact how much teams are willing to risk on him this offseason.