Lakers: LeBron James upgraded to questionable vs. Kings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James has missed 20 games – the longest injury absence of his career – with a high right ankle sprain.

He could make his much–anticipated return against the Kings tonight.

Lakers:

LeBron James (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento.

Though he’s technically just questionable and it’ll depend how his ankle responds before the game, the team probably wouldn’t have increased expectations LeBron will play tonight without strongly believing he’d meet them. Nobody with the Lakers wants that letdown.

LeBron has proven to be the NBA’s best player when healthy. The Lakers have 10 games remaining for LeBron – and Anthony Davis, who recently returned from his own injury – to get up to speed before the playoffs.

Considering what the Jazz did to them Wednesday, the Kings could present a nice reacclimatization back to NBA basketball for LeBron.