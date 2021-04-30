Cavaliers will reportedly sign Anderson Varejao for rest of season

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT
David Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
The last time we heard from Anderson Varejao, he accepted a championship ring from the Golden State Warriors after playing 14 games for them back in 2017. Then he played for Brazilian league powerhouse Flamengo for the 2018–19 season. After that, he has been out of basketball.

Until now. The Cavaliers will sign the popular big man for the remainder of the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Varejao was a fan (and LeBron) favorite with the Cavaliers for a decade but finished his career with Golden State. He averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 assists per game, made the NBA All-Defensive Team one season, and teammates loved him for his hard-nosed style of play. That veteran presence inside will be welcomed by a Cavaliers team playing out the string.

