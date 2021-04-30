Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards got an opportunity to do what he does best.

Talk.

After scoring 25 points in the Timberwolves’ win over the Warriors last night, the Minnesota rookie was nearby as teammate Jared Vanderbilt received his second coronavirus vaccine shot. Vanderbilt, looking pretty squeamish about the needle, called over Edwards. Edwards then provided some distracting – though not exactly comforting – good-humored discussion.

Timberwolves:

dose #2 is the second W of the night 💉 pic.twitter.com/MGpIByeX6j — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 30, 2021

This is so sweet.