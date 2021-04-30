Anthony Edwards talks squeamish Timberwolves teammate through vaccine shot (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT
Timberwolves players Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Edwards
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Anthony Edwards got an opportunity to do what he does best.

Talk.

After scoring 25 points in the Timberwolves’ win over the Warriors last night, the Minnesota rookie was nearby as teammate Jared Vanderbilt received his second coronavirus vaccine shot. Vanderbilt, looking pretty squeamish about the needle, called over Edwards. Edwards then provided some distracting – though not exactly comforting – good-humored discussion.

Timberwolves:

This is so sweet.

