Spurs: Derrick White expected to miss rest of season with ankle injury

The Spurs have never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

After having its 22-year playoff streak snapped last season, San Antonio (31-30, tied for eighth in the Western Conference) is right back in the postseason mix. The Spurs are probably headed for the play-in tournament.

But probably without Derrick White, who injured his ankle.

Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News:

Pop on Derrick White: "I don't expect him back this season." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) April 28, 2021

Pop says Devin Vassell will slide into Derrick White's spot in the starting five going forward. He wants to keep his bench rotation intact. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) April 28, 2021

In his first season since signing a four-year, $73 million contract extension (which begins next season), White had been acclimating to a larger role.

But his progress keeps getting interrupted. He has already missed 25 games this season, mostly with a toe injury but also due to coronavirus.

San Antonio will miss him.

Spurs’ offensive/defensive/net ratings when the other starters (Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl) play…:

With White: 117.9/111.9/+6.0

Without White: 100.8/106.7/-5.9

Most of those White-less struggles came with Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills in the lineup. But San Antonio’s good guard depth provides another option in rookie Devin Vassell.

It’s on Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to keep tinkering in search of a new winning formula – which isn’t the worst situation down the stretch.