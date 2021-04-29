NBA: Two more players tested positive for coronavirus in previous week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is out 10-14 days due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocols. Warriors guard Damion Lee is also out 10-14 days due to the coronavirus protocols.

Though neither player has a publicly acknowledged case of coronavirus, those timelines match the league’s procedure for positive tests.

Fittingly, exactly two players tested positive for coronavirus in the previous week.

NBA release:

Of the 488 players tested for COVID-19 since April 21, two new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

NBA players have had at least 173 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus. More than 70% of players have received at least one vaccine dose, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Combined, that creates significant resistance to the virus.

But immunity from early coronavirus cases could wane. It takes multiple weeks for vaccinations to become fully effective. Even then, breakthrough cases can occur.

Still, vaccines reduce the odds of severe symptoms in those breakthrough cases. Thankfully, Lee said he got vaccinated.