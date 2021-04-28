Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. fined for strip-club incident

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. vs. Miami Heat
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
0 Comments

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly got roughed up when he stepped in as teammate Sterling Brown got jumped outside a Miami strip club last week.

Porter also violated the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

NBA release:

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Porter Jr. violated these rules when he attended a club in Miami on April 19.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Porter missed three games in the aftermath of the incident before returning to the lineup Tuesday. However – unlike with Kyrie Irving – the NBA did not announce Porter would forfeit any salary for games missed due to his protocol violation.

It’s unclear why Porter was the only Houston player punished. Brown was also at the strip club. Other Rockets players were reportedly there, too.

But Brown has already suffered plenty, and the NBA has enforced its coronavirus protocols sympathetically. The Rockets also reportedly didn’t eagerly cooperate with this investigation.

More on the Rockets

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top as numerous top teams stumble
76ers star Joel Embiid and Suns star Chris Paul
Report: 76ers thought they were approaching Chris Paul trade before season,...
Utah Jazz v Minnesota Timberwolves
Three things to know: Jazz players aren’t worried after recent losses,...