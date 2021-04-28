PBT Podcast: Celtics questions, Wizards run, and East playoff chase

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teams have about 10 games left and the Eastern Conference playoff chase is still both wide open and confusing.

Can anyone explain the Celtics’ ups and downs?

How has defense fueled the Wizards’ recent run? Did the Bulls miss on Daniel Gafford?

Of the Bucks, Nets, and 76ers, which one comes out of the East? The Knicks turnaround has been brilliant, but are they are playoff threat this year?

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington and Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and Celtics Blog join me to break down the East playoff chase over the final 10 games of this condensed season.

