Stephen Curry calls playing whole career with Warriors ‘priority’

Stephen Curry said he wanted to finish his career with the Warriors even when they were still just an upstart. Curry said he wanted to finish his career with the Warriors when they were in the midst of their dynasty. And now that they’ve fallen on harder times…

Curry still says he wants to finish his career with the Warriors.

Curry, via ESPN:

It’s always been a priority. When you look at guys like Dirk, Kob that I played against and have heard them talk about what that’s meant, they don’t speak on it lightly. There’s a reverence for that club. You never know what could happen, obviously, but I’ve felt that’s always been something that would mean so much to me. And you want to stay competitive. You want to stay in that fight where you’re winning championships. If I can accomplish both, that’s the ultimate goal.

Maybe this will quiet rumors Curry – who’s headed toward 2022 free agency – could join another team (like the Lakers). But probably not. The appeal of a star like him will remain immense, even if the odds of luring him are low.

Golden State could keep competing for titles during Curry’s prime… if Draymond Green elevates his game when it counts… if Klay Thompson gets healthy and reverts to form… if James Wiseman and the Timberwolves’ first round turn into key contributors… if…

The margin for error has thinned. By being so good for so long, the Warriors routinely picked low in the draft. They (justifiably) gave big contracts to aging players. The NBA’s system makes it difficult to remain on top.

Of course, Curry wants to stay in Golden State AND compete for more championships. But what if he must choose between the two?

His three rings could make him content. Or they could push him to chase gratifying postseason runs elsewhere if necessary.

Curry has never really had to decide between the Warriors and winning. Maybe he never will.

But, likely, he’ll eventually face a tough choice.

At least we know what he has consistently and continues to call his “priority.”