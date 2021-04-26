John Wall out for remainder of season due to hamstring injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday night is John Wall bobblehead night at the Toyota Center.

Wall will not be playing in that game, or any of the rest of the games this season, because of a hamstring tweak, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by other sources.

Rockets star guard John Wall will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring tweak, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wall being shut down also gives Houston opportunity to tinker with lineups for final 11 games of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2021

With the Rockets (15-46) in last place in the Western Conference and mathematically eliminated from the playoff chase, there is no reason to have Wall push through an injury that can linger to try and win a couple more games.

Wall has averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists a game this season. He started the season fast, but as the wear-and-tear of the season caught up with him the quality of his play dropped. Wall, however, still sees himself as an All-Star in the league.

The Rockets are already without D.J. Augustin, Eric Gordon, Sterling Brown, Dante Exum, and David Nwaba due to injuries, plus Christian Wood missed the last game, and promising rookie Jae’Sean Tate left that game halfway through with a tight back.

Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be available Tuesday after missing time due to the league’s health and safety protocols, and with Wall out expect him to get some serious run.