Curry keeps hitting ridiculous shots, sets record for most 3-pointers in one month

Stephen Curry is on fire.

Just ask the Sacramento Kings, who watched Curry score 37 points Sunday night, including seven 3-pointers, a few of them from ridiculous range.

STEPH HAS UNLIMITED RANGE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4xYXVhMu2V — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021

With those seven 3-pointers, Curry now has 85 threes in April, the most threes any one player has hit in one month in NBA history (he passed James Harden at 82).

Steph… this isn't even fair 😲 pic.twitter.com/dY9a2kdwJi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021

Curry has two games left in April; him reaching 100 threes in a month is possible.

