Curry keeps hitting ridiculous shots, sets record for most 3-pointers in one month

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
Stephen Curry is on fire.

Just ask the Sacramento Kings, who watched Curry score 37 points Sunday night, including seven 3-pointers, a few of them from ridiculous range.

With those seven 3-pointers, Curry now has 85 threes in April, the most threes any one player has hit in one month in NBA history (he passed James Harden at 82).

Curry has two games left in April; him reaching 100 threes in a month is possible.

