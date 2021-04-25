Watch Nikola Jokic throw ridiculous full-court pass for easy dunk

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2021, 7:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

This may be the assist of the year.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic took Kelly Olynyk‘s made free throw and threw a full-court, football-style pass to P. J. Dozier for the slam.

Not exactly Houston’s proudest defensive moment; you can’t fall asleep with the Joker on the court.

Still, nobody else in the league makes that pass. Expect to see that pass on the MVP Jokic highlight reels.

Denver went on to get the 129-116 win.

Here's more on Jokic and the Nuggets

