Nuggets’ Will Barton is out for “foreseeable future” with hamstring strain

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2021, 1:03 PM EDT
When Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL, more pressure fell on Will Barton to step up in Denver and fill in the hole at the guard spot.

Now Barton will be out for a while.

He suffered a strained hamstring against the Golden State Warriors, pulling up on a first-quarter drive and instantly getting to the sidelines and going down in pain. On the ESPN broadcast, coach Mike Malone said Barton told him he heard something “pop.”

There is no timeline for Barton’s return, but it could be a little bit.

 

Barton is averaging 12.7 points a game as the starting two guard in Denver.

The Nuggets are now without Murray, Barton, and Monte Morris (hamstring), putting a heavy load on Facundo Campazzo and just-signed Austin Rivers.

Denver has won 5-of-6 and held on to the four seed in the West despite the injuries.

