Magic two-way player Devin Cannady stretchered off floor after leg injury

This is nasty.

Magic two-way player Devin Cannady went up to contest an Edmond Sumner layup, landed awkwardly, and was instantly in a lot of pain. In a sign of how bad the injury was, Mo Bamba raced out and took his jersey off to cover up the leg.

Cannaday did give a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the court.

Devin Cannady was taken out on a stretcher during the Pacers-Magic game after suffering a lower leg injury Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rq17guvyAe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2021

Cannaday was a star at Princeton who the Magic signed on a 10-day contract at first, but that was eventually converted to a two-way contract. He was undrafted in 2019, played his first pro season in the G League for the Long Island Nets. This season he was part of the Magic’s training camp then signed to play for the Lakeland Magic in the G-League bubble.

He has played seven games for the Magic since singing with them.

Hopefully, he will recover from this injury and get to play a lot more.