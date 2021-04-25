Kevin Durant makes return to court Sunday vs. Suns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant has been out three games with a bruised thigh, but he is expected to make his return to the court Sunday in a nationally televised game against the Suns.

Durant had been listed as probable for this game, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed Durant’s return.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Suns: pic.twitter.com/h5IngnpoEx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 24, 2021

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is planning to return to the lineup vs. Phoenix today, sources tell ESPN. Durant missed three games with a left leg contusion. Tip at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2021

Durant suffered his latest injury against Miami last week. He had scored the Nets first eight points, then on a first-quarter drive to the basket, he got an inadvertent knee to the thigh from the Heat’s Trevor Ariza. Durant took his free throws, quickly came out of the game, and it was announced he was done for the game due to a left thigh contusion.

Durant missed the next three games. He had returned to the Nets just 11 days earlier after missing 23 games with a hamstring issue. Durant missed all of last season with a torn Achilles, which has led Brooklyn to be cautious about bringing him back from injuries.

The Nets have the best record in the East, with a one-game lead over the 76ers.

James Harden remains out with a hamstring issue for the Nets and, following a recent setback, is not expected to return for weeks. Brooklyn is the betting favorite to come out of the East, but that will only happen if they are healthy for the playoffs.