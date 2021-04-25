Durant, Conley Oscar winners as executive producers of “Two Distant Strangers”

The NBA player/Oscar winner club gained a couple of two new members on Sunday night.
Kevin Durant and Mike Conley are executive producers of the “Two Distant Strangers” (along with Durant’s business partner/manager Rich Kleiman) through Thirty Five Ventures, and the film won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film Sunday night.
Big time!! Congrats @TwoDistantFilm https://t.co/r3I3ubJPlT
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 26, 2021
Congratulations Mike!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/QQ5SqTr7ch
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2021
“Two Distant Strangers” is the story of a Black man, played by rapper Joey Bada$$, who is in a time loop repeating a deadly encounter with a white police officer. You can stream the film right now on Netflix.
The only other member of the NBA player/Oscar winner club is Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short animated film “Dear Basketball.” Although, I think we can all agree Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was robbed not getting an Oscar for his role in “Airplane” — “Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!”