Durant, Conley Oscar winners as executive producers of “Two Distant Strangers”

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA player/Oscar winner club gained a couple of two new members on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant and Mike Conley are executive producers of the “Two Distant Strangers” (along with Durant’s business partner/manager Rich Kleiman) through Thirty Five Ventures, and the film won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film Sunday night.

“Two Distant Strangers” is the story of a Black man, played by rapper Joey Bada$$, who is in a time loop repeating a deadly encounter with a white police officer. You can stream the film right now on Netflix.

The only other member of the NBA player/Oscar winner club is Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short animated film “Dear Basketball.” Although, I think we can all agree Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was robbed not getting an Oscar for his role in “Airplane” — “Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!”

