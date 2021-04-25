Durant, Conley Oscar winners as executive producers of “Two Distant Strangers”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA player/Oscar winner club gained a couple of two new members on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant and Mike Conley are executive producers of the “Two Distant Strangers” (along with Durant’s business partner/manager Rich Kleiman) through Thirty Five Ventures, and the film won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film Sunday night.

“Two Distant Strangers” is the story of a Black man, played by rapper Joey Bada$$, who is in a time loop repeating a deadly encounter with a white police officer. You can stream the film right now on Netflix.

The only other member of the NBA player/Oscar winner club is Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short animated film “Dear Basketball.” Although, I think we can all agree Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was robbed not getting an Oscar for his role in “Airplane” — “Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!”