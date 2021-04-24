Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19

By Kurt HelinApr 24, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford — who already had his first vaccine shot — has tested positive for the COVID, according to multiple reports.

It is unlikely that Clifford will coach the Magic Sunday against the Pacers, but he is hoping that the test is a false positive — he has had both positive and negative tests in the past 48 hours — and he can be on the bench Monday when his team faces the Lakers.

Here are the details, from Shams Charania and Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

While not common, it is possible to get COVID-19 between the first and second vaccination shots. Clifford, who has a history of heart issues, is at higher risk for complications from the disease than others because of that preexisting condition. As of now, no other Orlando player is known to be in league health and safety protocols (injuries have decimated the Magic roster without COVID-19).

Hopefully, for Clifford’s sake, this turns out to be nothing.

Much like the United States as a whole, cases of the disease are down around the league but there are still some positive tests, with players missing time because of health and safety protocols.

