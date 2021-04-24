Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford — who already had his first vaccine shot — has tested positive for the COVID, according to multiple reports.

It is unlikely that Clifford will coach the Magic Sunday against the Pacers, but he is hoping that the test is a false positive — he has had both positive and negative tests in the past 48 hours — and he can be on the bench Monday when his team faces the Lakers.

Here are the details, from Shams Charania and Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for coronavirus, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. Team is holding out hope that it’s a false positive. Clifford has had his first vaccine shot and is asymptomatic. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2021

On a Zoom call with reporters, Steve Clifford reiterated that he feels fine and has no symptoms. He had a positive test Thursday night, two negative tests Friday and a positive test this morning. Clifford took another test this afternoon and will have another tomorrow morning. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) April 24, 2021

Steve Clifford: "I don't see a way that I coach tomorrow night. Monday, maybe. Then I guess if all these tests are negative it could be a chance by the time we go on the road." — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) April 24, 2021

While not common, it is possible to get COVID-19 between the first and second vaccination shots. Clifford, who has a history of heart issues, is at higher risk for complications from the disease than others because of that preexisting condition. As of now, no other Orlando player is known to be in league health and safety protocols (injuries have decimated the Magic roster without COVID-19).

Hopefully, for Clifford’s sake, this turns out to be nothing.

Much like the United States as a whole, cases of the disease are down around the league but there are still some positive tests, with players missing time because of health and safety protocols.