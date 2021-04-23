Trae Young to miss at least two games with sprained left ankle

Associated PressApr 23, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta point guard Trae Young will miss the Hawks’ home games against Miami on Friday night and Milwaukee on Sunday because of a sprained left ankle.

Young was injured Wednesday night in a 137-127 overtime loss at the New York Knicks. X-rays in New York were negative.

Young was ruled out for the next two games following an MRI in Atlanta on Thursday which showed the lateral left ankle sprain.

Young had 20 points and 14 assists against the Knicks before turning the ankle when he landed after shooting a short floater with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter. He left the game and did not return.

Young leads Atlanta with 25.3 points per game and he ranks third in the NBA at 9.6 assists. The Hawks offense is 11.3 points per 100 possessions worse when he is off the court this season. Without Young, the Hawks have a bottom-five offense in the league.

He missed two games with a calf injury earlier in April.

