Raptors’ Chris Boucher out with MCL sprain in left knee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It felt like it could have been worse at the time. Raptors’ big man Chris Boucher was down on the floor grabbing his knee during the team’s win over the Nets on Wednesday night. He was in a lot of pain.

The diagnosis is a sprained left MCL, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Raptors' Chris Boucher has a sprained MCL in his left knee and his return timetable will be based on rehab process, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good news: Tests revealed no major injury in the breakout F/C's knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2021

While there is no official timeline, traditionally this injury has a player out 2-3 weeks.

Boucher can make a case for Most Improved Player this season, stepping up with Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka gone and averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, and he has a very efficient 63.9 true shooting percentage. Boucher has been one of the Raptors’ better players this season.

Boucher has a non-guaranteed $7 million contract with Toronto for next season but the team is expected to pick that up; he would earn a lot more than that on the open market after his play this season.