Nets sign CSKA Moscow star Mike James to 10-day contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the 2017-18 season, Mike James played in 36 games for the Suns and Pelicans. Since then, he has been a standout player in Europe, most recently with EuroLeague powerhouse CSKA Moscow.

Now he is getting a chance in Brooklyn. As has been expected for a while, James has signed a 10-day contract with the Nets.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Mike James to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/bvLPMYkaAq — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 23, 2021

The Nets need the backcourt depth right now, they are without JamesHarden, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tyler Johnson, and Chris Chiozza. James likely will get some run in the mix with Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, and Landry Shamet.

James averaged 19.3 points and 5.7 assists in EuroLeague competition this season, but his time in Russia came to an end last month when he had a confrontation with coach Dimitris Itoudis. While he was still under contract with the club, CSKA Moscow let James look for a way back to the NBA and United States.

The Nets can re-sign James to a second 10-day contract after this one. However, if Brooklyn wants James around for the playoffs it would need to sign him to a traditional contract for the rest of the season, or a two-way contract.