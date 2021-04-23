NBA world reacts to death of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Terrence Clark, the 19-year-old player who spent one season at Kentucky then was preparing to enter the NBA Draft this July, has died in a car crash in Southern California. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the news.

Rich Paul: "….Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2021

Clarke, who just completed his freshman season at Kentucky, had been in Southern California working out for the draft when the accident happened. Kentucky coach John Calipari made this statement:

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile, and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.

“Terrence’s teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need.”

Fellow Class of 2021 likely draftees and many players took to social media to express their condolences. Here is just a sampling.

Today is a rough day for our Kentucky Family…RIP Terrence Clarke 🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 23, 2021

Rest Easy Terrence Clarke😞🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyAgoEIhcT — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Terrence Clarke

Keep the Clarke family in your prayers 🙏🏾 https://t.co/I0nkTbEDIu — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) April 23, 2021

Gone way too soon man 💔 pic.twitter.com/bj3sbPefhZ — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 23, 2021

Just wanted to prove everybody wrong… My Lil Brother 🚶🏾🙏🏾 — Hamidou Diallo (@hamidoudiallo) April 23, 2021

T Clarke 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — TJ Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) April 23, 2021

My heart is extremely heavy right now! 🥺 HUG YOUR LOVED ONES! Prayers up to my man Terrence Clarke’s Family! ❤️ MUCH LOVE BRO! #riptclarke — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 23, 2021

Nahhh it's no way bro — Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_) April 23, 2021

💔💔💔💔 — Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_) April 23, 2021