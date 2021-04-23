NBA world reacts to death of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke

By Kurt HelinApr 23, 2021, 2:23 AM EDT
SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - Kentucky v Mississippi State
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Terrence Clark, the 19-year-old player who spent one season at Kentucky then was preparing to enter the NBA Draft this July, has died in a car crash in Southern California. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the news.

Clarke, who just completed his freshman season at Kentucky, had been in Southern California working out for the draft when the accident happened. Kentucky coach John Calipari made this statement:

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile, and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.

“Terrence’s teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need.”

Fellow Class of 2021 likely draftees and many players took to social media to express their condolences. Here is just a sampling.