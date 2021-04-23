Kings’ De’Aaron Fox reportedly out 10-14 days due to health, safety protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A recent nine-game losing streak ended any playoff dreams for the Kings, but the one bright spot in that stretch was point guard De'Aaron Fox. He was aggressive and attacking, and his 30 point, 12 assist game against Dallas helped end the streak.

But little is going right for the Kings this season, and this news falls right in line with it: Fox will now miss 10-14 days due to league health and safety protocols. Shams Charania and Sam Amick of the broke the news.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is expected to miss at least 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Sacramento is currently three games out of play-in 10th seed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2021

If Fox sits out 10 days, he will miss five games. Sacramento currently sits as the 12 seed in the West, five games back of the Warriors as the 10 seed, the team with the final play-in spot.

Fox, whose max contract extension kicks in next season, is averaging 25.2 points and 7.2 rebounds a game this season. He has been the one constant through a turbulent season — he tweaked his ankle the other day but so far has missed just one game this season — and without him Sacramento is more likely to slide down the standings than climb up.