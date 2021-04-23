Cavaliers’ Taurean Prince to miss rest of season following ankle surgery

Taurean Prince, who has been a solid rotation player for the Cavaliers since being traded there as part of the James Harden trade, will miss the rest of the season due to ankle surgery.

Prince had been playing through ankle pain for about a month and said recently he was thinking of having “clean up” surgery on it at some point. Kelsey Russo of The Athletic broke the news.

Prince has averaged 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds a game, shooting 41.5% from three, since coming to the Cavaliers along with Jarrett Allen in the four-team Harden trade.

Prince is under contract for one more season with the Cavaliers at $15 million.

