Watch Anthony Davis’ first bucket in return to Lakers’ lineup

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
Anthony Davis made his return to the Lakers lineup Thursday.

On a minutes limit and understandably looked rusty after missing 30 games due to a calf strain and Achilles tendinitis, Davis was still making plays for the Lakers in his first game back. That included getting his first bucket with a midrange jumper.

He also was making plays on the defensive end.

Davis started the game shooting 2-of-9 but was moving fairly well. And it is just good to see him back on the court.

The Lakers are still awaiting LeBron James‘s return from a high ankle sprain; he is still reportedly weeks away.

