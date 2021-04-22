Watch Anthony Davis’ first bucket in return to Lakers’ lineup

Anthony Davis made his return to the Lakers lineup Thursday.
On a minutes limit and understandably looked rusty after missing 30 games due to a calf strain and Achilles tendinitis, Davis was still making plays for the Lakers in his first game back. That included getting his first bucket with a midrange jumper.
First basket back — of course it’s a mid-range jumper 🔥
(📺: @SpectrumSN, TNT) pic.twitter.com/7bEMJExqND
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 23, 2021
He also was making plays on the defensive end.
AD's steal leads to an easy bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4ZqXTwNkZ
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2021
Davis started the game shooting 2-of-9 but was moving fairly well. And it is just good to see him back on the court.
The Lakers are still awaiting LeBron James‘s return from a high ankle sprain; he is still reportedly weeks away.