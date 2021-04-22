Stephen Curry on MVP: ‘I got to be. I got to be.’

By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
James Harden said he feels he’s the MVP. Joel Embiid said he feels MVP is his.

Stephen Curry

Rex Chapman:

Curry:

I got to be. I got to be. I probably won’t get it, but whatever.

I like to be dramatic sometimes, so I’m just setting the table.

Curry does like to be dramatic sometimes.

NBA players need confidence. So, of course, many players anywhere near the MVP conversation – and even some not close – believe they should win MVP. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Curry truly believes he should win.

But it also wouldn’t be surprising if Curry – who has already won two MVPs – has the perspective to realize he doesn’t deserve the award this year. Though his offensive numbers – including 31.4 points per game – resemble his MVP seasons, the NBA now has a higher-scoring environment.

Curry has been on a tear lately. He warrants more consideration for five-player MVP ballots. If he keeps this up, he might even belong atop the ballot.

Yet, if nothing else, Curry can at least enjoy stirring the pot as Harden and Embiid have been doing.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokicwho’s ahead in the MVP raceisn’t tooting his own horn. Maybe because he’s ahead in the MVP race.

