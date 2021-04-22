PBT Podcast: What’s left to learn the rest of this NBA regular season?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA regular season is about 80% complete. Some teams have established themselves as much as possible in the regular season and are just biding their time until an opportunity to prove themselves in the playoffs. Other teams are tanking strategically emphasizing resting good veterans and developing bad young players.

But the regular season isn’t over.

There are still at least a few things to learn the rest of the regular season.

Dan Feldman and J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star discuss with an emphasis on the Celtics, Mavericks, Raptors, Bulls and Warriors and MVP and Sixth Man of the Year races.