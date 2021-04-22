LeBron James deletes tweet about police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant

Columbus, Ohio, police officer Nick Reardon shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant after she attacked one person then police say raised a knife at another person backed against a car.

Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a photo of Reardon with “YOU’RE NEXT” and “#ACCOUNTABILITY.” LeBron later deleted that tweet.

LeBron:

It’s tragic Bryant is dead.

There are also important questions about how to handle the aftermath.

Some read LeBron’s initial tweet as threatening Reardon.

My read on LeBron’s initial tweet: Derek Chauvin was a police officer recently convicted of murder. You’re next as a police officer to be convicted of murder. After Chauvin’s verdict was announced, LeBron also tweeted “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

But as police bodycam video of the Bryant shooting shows, this incident differed significantly from the murder of unarmed George Floyd. Not all police killings should be lumped together.

