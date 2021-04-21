NBA: Three more players tested positive for coronavirus in last week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bulls guard Zach LaVine tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

LaVine is among three NBA players with a new coronavirus case in the previous week.

NBA release:

Of the 488 players tested for COVID-19 since April 14, three new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

This is the NBA’s highest case count since the week following the All-Star break (also three). But the difference between three cases and the recent 0-1 cases per week is small. It could be random fluctuation.

As vaccinations increase within both the NBA and surrounding communities, the league’s positivity rates should continue to remain low.

In total, NBA players have had at least 171 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.