Joel Embiid nearly makes once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater (video)

We don’t usually write about buzzer beaters that miss.
Which ought to tell you something about this Joel Embiid shot.
With the 76ers trailing the Suns 116-113 and 0.8 seconds left, Phoenix guard Chris Paul missed a free throw. Embiid grabbed the rebound and chucked the ball off the backboard and dangerously close to through the hoop.
That was officially scored as a 67-footer, though should have been closer to 77 feet.
Unofficially, it was the most breathtaking missed buzzer beater I can recall in the NBA.