Joel Embiid nearly makes once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2021, 11:56 PM EDT
0 Comments

We don’t usually write about buzzer beaters that miss.

Which ought to tell you something about this Joel Embiid shot.

With the 76ers trailing the Suns 116-113 and 0.8 seconds left, Phoenix guard Chris Paul missed a free throw. Embiid grabbed the rebound and chucked the ball off the backboard and dangerously close to through the hoop.

That was officially scored as a 67-footer, though should have been closer to 77 feet.

Unofficially, it was the most breathtaking missed buzzer beater I can recall in the NBA.

