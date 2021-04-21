Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.

Charles Barkley has a rough golf game, gambles avidly and weighs a lot.

Former President Barack Obama covered all that on “Roll Up Your Sleeves” on NBC:

“The sooner we get more people vaccinated, the better off we’re gonna be.” – Former President @BarackObama in conversation with @SHAQ and Charles Barkley Are you watching #RollUpYourSleeves on NBC? pic.twitter.com/pgEYFng76z — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) April 18, 2021

I’m not sure Obama’s argument that “If the wealthy and the powerful in our society are all lining up to get shots, that means everybody should know it’s a good thing to get” will resonate with vaccine skeptics.

But hopefully, the overall message lands. Vaccines keep both vaccinated individuals and those around them safer.