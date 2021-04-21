Former President Barack Obama roasts Charles Barkley, promotes coronavirus vaccines (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
Charles Barkley and Barack Obama in 2013
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.

Charles Barkley has a rough golf game, gambles avidly and weighs a lot.

Former President Barack Obama covered all that on “Roll Up Your Sleeves” on NBC:

I’m not sure Obama’s argument that “If the wealthy and the powerful in our society are all lining up to get shots, that means everybody should know it’s a good thing to get” will resonate with vaccine skeptics.

But hopefully, the overall message lands. Vaccines keep both vaccinated individuals and those around them safer.