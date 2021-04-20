Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A woman accused then-Mavericks executive Tony Ronzone of sexually assaulting her during NBA Summer League in 2019. When the allegation became public in 2020, Ronzone’s lawyer denied it and the Mavericks said their investigation was impeded by the accuser and closed pending further evidence.

Apparently, that evidence emerged.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Tony Ronzone, the Mavericks’ director of player personnel who last summer was the subject of a sexual assault accusation published in Sports Illustrated, was dismissed by the franchise after it learned new information pertaining to the alleged incident, sources confirmed to The Dallas Morning News. What isn’t clear is exactly when Ronzone was dismissed. Reached by email on Monday afternoon, team owner Mark Cuban declined to comment. Through a team spokesperson, CEO Cynthia Marshall also declined to comment.

This is the second time the Mavericks concluded an investigation into sexual misconduct without firing an accused employee then fired him later.

These cases follow a bombshell 2018 Sports Illustrated report about the franchise’s predatory work environment. One that led to personnel and structural changes in the Mavericks organization designed to change the culture and prevent this from happening in the future.

Investigations like this can be difficult. The accused deserve due process.

But the Mavericks – ideally Cuban – should explain why this keeps happening and how the team will better handle these issues.

Ronzone previously worked for the Timberwolves and Pistons.